Marni Freedman, author of Roar, will speak Saturday, June 1 at 12;30 -2:30 pm the Central Library.

Marni Freedman (BFA, LMFT) is a produced, published, and award-winning writer. After graduating as an award-winning student from the USC School of Filmic Writing, Marni began her career with her play, "Two Goldsteins on Acid," which was produced in Los Angeles. She worked as a script doctor for top film companies and worked as a script agent for the Mary Sue Seymour Agency. One of her plays was made into a film, "Playing Mona Lisa," and was produced by Disney.

Marni is the co-founder and Programming Director for The San Diego Writers Festival, whose mission is to gather Southern California writers and creatives for a day of literary celebration, creative expression and most importantly, to promote diversity and inclusion for undeserved communities. In essence, her passion is to make the art of writing accessible to all.

Marni is also a therapist for artists and writers. She teaches writing workshops for UCSD Extension, conferences and retreats across the state and runs the Memoir Certificate Program at San Diego Writers Ink. Her latest book, Permission to Roar: For Female Thought Leaders Ready to Write is an Amazon Bestseller. Marni's profound experience with her teachers at USC who were blacklisted, has shaped the direction of her life and career. She lives with her wonderfully talkative husband and son and their two cats who don't like each other. Within her community she is often referred to as Glenda, the Good Witch of Writing.

About the Book:

“If you have ideas and a dream to write a book, but can't imagine yourself doing it, Marni Freedman's Permission to Roar is for you. It's a confidence-inspiring mother lode of inspiration and practical know-how that will take you from the dream to the reality.” – Judy A. Bernstein, They Poured Fire on Us from the Sky

Too often, women question their expertise, dim their light, or don’t feel worthy of writing a book that highlights their ideas and talents. But by learning to harness your inner brilliance and organize your ideas, you can own the title, thought leader, and write that magic-filled book that can change your corner of the world. This book is part inspiration, part practical, hands-on tools, and part kick-ass knowledge. This book will wrap its arms around you and help you to unlock the words that have been longing to be expressed.

Marni has a clear call to action: The time has come to stop shrinking and start shining. We need your voice, and we need it right now to help shape, heal, and shake up the conversation. Yes YOU, yes NOW.