Saturday, October 5, 2019

12:30pm – 2:30pm

Central Library

Mary Hollis Clark Room

Kevin Mclean, will speak Saturday, October 5 at 12;30 -2:00 pm the Central Library. His book Crossing the River Kabul is Bar Popal's personal story of fleeing Afghanistan after the Russian invasion and his amazing stories of his life in Afghanistan.

Kevin McLean lives in San Diego, California where he practiced law for many years. As an attorney, he met Bar Popal whose amazing stories of his life in Afghanistan rekindled Kevin's love of writing. The result was Crossing the River Kabul.

A brief description of his book: Crossing the River Kabul is Bar Popal's personal story of fleeing Afghanistan after the Russian invasion, journeying to the United States where he became a citizen, and returning to his homeland after 9/11. It is an intimate look at Afghanistan from the exile of Popal's grandfather in 1898; to his father tutoring two boys who would play important roles in Afghanistan -- one as king the other as president; to his uncle's attending the fateful meeting that led to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Popal's memoir is an intimate often humorous portrait of the vanished Afghanistan of his childhood. It is also the story of a father whose greatest desire is to see his son follow in his footsteps, and a son who constantly rebels against his father's wishes.