Igor Goldkind, is the October, Author of the Month. The topic of his talk is "Poetry Therapy:The Practical Application of Poetry to Everyday Life”.

The talk will take place October 6, at 1:00-2:30 pm in the Mary Hollis Clark Room.

Igor Goldkind’s (Igorgoldkind@gmail.com-), book, IS She Available, is a combination of art and poetry.

This illuminated book is a contemporary Dante’s Divine Comedy through the confessional landscape of a masculine identity. It uses poetry to construct a narrative that explores themes of death & love.

Native San Diegan Igor Goldkind is an author, educator and producer of advanced media technology innovations. At the age of 14, Goldkind served as a volunteer Science Fiction Coordinator for the now wildly popular San Diego Comic Con. It was in this capacity that he met Ray Bradbury, whom he asked for advice about becoming a writer. After living and working in Europe 30 yeas, he returned to San Diego in 2014 to care for his demented mother and see her to the valley beyond. In 2015, his project IS SHE AVAILABLE? published by Chameleon broke ground in combining Poetry, Comics, Jazz and Animation. His imminent short story collection THE VILLAGE OF LIGHT based in the genre of Speculative Realism is to be published this year as well as his first novel entitled simply, PLAGUE.

The Chicago Tribune described Is She Available? as “an experiment, and reading it feels more like an act of discovery…nonetheless there’s a thrill to scrolling through its pages. It’s an ambitious step toward what digital media can (and will) be.”