Chris Ernest Nelson

to Google Calendar - Chris Ernest Nelson - 2018-11-03 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chris Ernest Nelson - 2018-11-03 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chris Ernest Nelson - 2018-11-03 13:00:00 iCalendar - Chris Ernest Nelson - 2018-11-03 13:00:00

Central Library 330 Park Blvd., Downtown, San Diego, California 92101

Author of the Month: Chris Ernest Nelson: Harvest

Saturday, November 3, 2018

1:00pm - 2:30pm

Central Library

Mary Hollis Clark Conference Center (1st Floor)

Join us for a poetry reading and discussion with longtime San Diegan Poet Chris Ernest Nelson. Chris is a retired high school teacher, a poet, an artist and a historian. His book HARVEST was self-published in 2017. Each book is hand-signed and numbered by the author. He invites you to “friend” him on Facebook. All of his poetry is available on his blog: chrisernestnelson.wordpress.com

Registration is encouraged. Register here https://tinyurl.com/LocalAuthor-Nelson or visit the Library’s Event calendar for more information.Free parking with 2hr validation

Info
Central Library 330 Park Blvd., Downtown, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Books
San Diego
619-236-5800
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Chris Ernest Nelson - 2018-11-03 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chris Ernest Nelson - 2018-11-03 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chris Ernest Nelson - 2018-11-03 13:00:00 iCalendar - Chris Ernest Nelson - 2018-11-03 13:00:00