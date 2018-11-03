Author of the Month: Chris Ernest Nelson: Harvest

Saturday, November 3, 2018

1:00pm - 2:30pm

Central Library

Mary Hollis Clark Conference Center (1st Floor)

Join us for a poetry reading and discussion with longtime San Diegan Poet Chris Ernest Nelson. Chris is a retired high school teacher, a poet, an artist and a historian. His book HARVEST was self-published in 2017. Each book is hand-signed and numbered by the author. He invites you to “friend” him on Facebook. All of his poetry is available on his blog: chrisernestnelson.wordpress.com

Registration is encouraged. Register here https://tinyurl.com/LocalAuthor-Nelson or visit the Library’s Event calendar for more information.Free parking with 2hr validation