Cofounder and chief executive officer of Generation Citizen, Scott Warren will be at The Book Catapult on Wednesday, March 20 at 7:30pm to discuss and sign his new book, Generation Citizen: The Power of Youth in Our Politics.

America is at a crossroads. We are alienated from civic engagement, and our democracy is in doubt. Yet there is a new energy in the air. Young people are again taking up the role they’ve often held: as leaders of change, demanding a better future, wielding their votes to uphold democracy and lead the country forward. Enter Generation Citizen, an organization dedicated to empowering youth through revitalizing civics education across America. Since its beginnings in 2009 during CEO and cofounder Scott Warren’s senior year at Brown, Generation Citizen has grown to become one of the preeminent civics education organizations in the country. Generation Citizen: The Power of Youth in Our Politics details Warren’s political awakening alongside stories of how young people have always been the instruments of political change. Generation Citizen is also a practical guide, providing concrete steps to jumpstart an engagement with politics and rekindle our love of democracy. Through interviews with students and historical portraits of young people who have enacted great political change - from the civil rights movement to the election of Ronald Reagan to #BlackLivesMatter and the Parkland students’ standing up to gun violence - Generation Citizen shows that time and again, it is the young people who lead the way to change.

Scott Warren is the cofounder and chief executive officer of Generation Citizen. He has been named an Echoing Green Fellow, a Draper Richards Kaplan Fellow, and a Forbes 30 under 30 for Social Entrepreneurship. He has also been a social entrepreneur in residence at both Brown University and at Tufts University. He is originally from San Diego and is currently a democracy fellow at Brown University.