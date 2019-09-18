Steve Shia
Valencia Park/Malcolm X Branch Library 5148 Market St., San Diego, California 92114
Author Talk with Steve Shia, author of Stay Out of Prison and Don't go to Jail ABC's. Sponsored by the San Diego Libraries at the Valencia Park/Malcolm X Branch Library.
The author will speak about his book as a tool for adults to help children and adolescents avoid entanglement in the criminal justice system and eventual incarceration. He will also provide personal insights from a 30 year career within the failing correctional system that motivated the writing of this publication. This Author Talk will also include a reading of the material to clearly conveys the intended content messages of why and how to avoid the detrimental experience of incarceration. With Q & A discussion.
Please Register at: https://sandiego.librarymarket.com/events/author-talk-steve-shia