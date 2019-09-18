Author Talk with Steve Shia, author of Stay Out of Prison and Don't go to Jail ABC's. Sponsored by the San Diego Libraries at the Valencia Park/Malcolm X Branch Library.

The author will speak about his book as a tool for adults to help children and adolescents avoid entanglement in the criminal justice system and eventual incarceration. He will also provide personal insights from a 30 year career within the failing correctional system that motivated the writing of this publication. This Author Talk will also include a reading of the material to clearly conveys the intended content messages of why and how to avoid the detrimental experience of incarceration. With Q & A discussion.

Valencia Park/Malcolm X Library, 5148 Market Street, San Diego CA 92114

Please Register at: https://sandiego.librarymarket.com/events/author-talk-steve-shia