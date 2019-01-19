Autism Accessibility Mornings at the Fleet

The third Saturday of every month, early access to galleries 9-10 a.m. IMAX showing at 10 a.m.

The Fleet invites the Autism Spectrum Community to enjoy our museum through this special opportunity. Adults and families with children with autism can enjoy the Fleet's exhibit galleries in a quieter setting, an hour before regular open hours to the general public and with access to a special cool-off space. Visitors are welcome to stay and enjoy the museum all day. Admission includes a special IMAX film screening at 10 a.m. with the house lights on and a lower soundtrack volume. Regular admission rates apply.

The Fleet Science Center strives to be an inclusive place where people of all needs and abilities are welcome and accommodated with respect every day. We believe science is for everyone!

Tickets have been generously donated by Fleet Science Center employees and volunteers. Quantities are limited. Please inquire in person on program dates for availability.