Autism Accessibility Mornings

to Google Calendar - Autism Accessibility Mornings - 2019-04-20 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Autism Accessibility Mornings - 2019-04-20 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Autism Accessibility Mornings - 2019-04-20 09:00:00 iCalendar - Autism Accessibility Mornings - 2019-04-20 09:00:00

Fleet Science Center 1875 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101

Autism Accessibility Morning

Enjoy early access to the exhibit galleries in a quieter setting an hour before the Fleet opens to the public. Admission includes access to a special cool-off space and a modified IMAX film screening at 10 a.m. with the house lights on and a lower soundtrack volume. This month’s film: Superpower Dogs; with a special appearance by Ricochet, the surfing emotional support dog, from 9–10 a.m.

Info

Fleet Science Center 1875 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Film
619-238-1233
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Autism Accessibility Mornings - 2019-04-20 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Autism Accessibility Mornings - 2019-04-20 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Autism Accessibility Mornings - 2019-04-20 09:00:00 iCalendar - Autism Accessibility Mornings - 2019-04-20 09:00:00