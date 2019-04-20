Autism Accessibility Mornings
Fleet Science Center 1875 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101
Autism Accessibility Morning
Enjoy early access to the exhibit galleries in a quieter setting an hour before the Fleet opens to the public. Admission includes access to a special cool-off space and a modified IMAX film screening at 10 a.m. with the house lights on and a lower soundtrack volume. This month’s film: Superpower Dogs; with a special appearance by Ricochet, the surfing emotional support dog, from 9–10 a.m.
