Autism Awareness Bar Crawl Hosted by Gaslamp District Media

In honor of National Autism Awareness Month, Gaslamp District Media’s fourth annual Autism Awareness Bar Crawl will bring together the community with cocktails for a cause! The scavenger hunt-themed bar crawl, benefiting Community ConNext, will take place from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 7. Attendees will enjoy small bites, cocktails and the chance to win prizes along the crawl, which begins at Mezé Greek Fusion and includes other stops such as Float at Hard Rock Hotel and Monkey King. The event will conclude at El Chingon, followed by an after-party. All proceeds from the event will benefit Community ConNext, a local non-profit that provides kids, teenagers and young adults with developmental disabilities opportunities to build transition skills needed to connect with their communities while ushering in the next stage of their lives. Registration for the event is priced at $20 per person, $80 for a team of five or $150 for a team of 10 and includes a complimentary beverage at each stop. Tickets may be purchased online at www.crawl4autism.com or at the event.