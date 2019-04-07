Autism Awareness Bar Crawl - The Hunt
Meze Greek Fusion 345 Sixth Ave, San Diego, California 92101
In honor of National Autism Awareness Month, we're putting on our annual Autism Awareness Bar Crawl. This year we're changing it up and bringing you The Hunt - a bar scavenger hunt! Sign up your team of 5 or 10 [at a reduced price], or just yourself, and on Sunday, April 7th you'll make your way through the Gaslamp, enjoying brews & bites from some of Downtown San Diego's favorite venues. Your team will be playing for a chance to win prizes along the way! The 1st stop will be Meze Greek Fusion at 12pm - come early and join us for brunch at 11:30am! Then we'll crawl to 4 other locations and have an Autism Awareness Celebration at El Chingon! All Bar Crawl ticket proceeds and a portion of the Celebration proceeds will go to local nonprofit, Community ConNext!
Bar Crawl Locations:
Hunt 1 - Meze Greek Fusion 12pm; get there at 11:30am for Brunch!
Hunt 2 - Float at Hard Rock Hotel 1pm
Hunt 3 - Monkey King 2pm
Hunt 4 - Henry's Pub 3pm
Hunt 5 & after party - El Chingon
*Registration fee includes a free drink at each location