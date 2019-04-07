Autism Awareness Bar Crawl - The Hunt

In honor of National Autism Awareness Month, we're putting on our annual Autism Awareness Bar Crawl. This year we're changing it up and bringing you The Hunt - a bar scavenger hunt! Sign up your team of 5 or 10 [at a reduced price], or just yourself, and on Sunday, April 7th you'll make your way through the Gaslamp, enjoying brews & bites from some of Downtown San Diego's favorite venues. Your team will be playing for a chance to win prizes along the way! The 1st stop will be Meze Greek Fusion at 12pm - come early and join us for brunch at 11:30am! Then we'll crawl to 4 other locations and have an Autism Awareness Celebration at El Chingon! All Bar Crawl ticket proceeds and a portion of the Celebration proceeds will go to local nonprofit, Community ConNext!

Bar Crawl Locations:

Hunt 1 - Meze Greek Fusion 12pm; get there at 11:30am for Brunch!

Hunt 2 - Float at Hard Rock Hotel 1pm

Hunt 3 - Monkey King 2pm

Hunt 4 - Henry's Pub 3pm

Hunt 5 & after party - El Chingon

*Registration fee includes a free drink at each location