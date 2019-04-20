Autism Care Today for Military Families 5K/10K Run/Walk & Family Festival

Join us for the 9th Annual ACT Today! for Military Families 5k/10k Run/Walk and Family Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Features 5k, 10k and 1-mile courses and a festival with live music, 30+ vendor booths (including an autism resource fair), beer and wine garden, kids' zone and more. Entry includes a t-shirt, finisher medal and two complimentary drinks in our beer and wine garden for those 21+! The race starts at Tecolote Shores Park and goes out to and around Fiesta Island. It’s flat, fast, safe and beautiful! The event draws 1,500 attendees annually from across Southern California and has raised over $800,000 providing much needed funding for military children with autism.