The 2nd Annual Avolution Fest is back and better than ever! Meet us downtown on the water for the best party of the summer.

Avolution Fest is a one-day immersive experience celebrating all things avocado with live music, art installations, food trucks and drinks at Broadway Pier in Downtown San Diego.

Live Music by: St Lucia, Lost Kings & Tim Legend

An avocado-centric menu curated by popular San Diego Food Trucks (names to be announced soon)

Over 15,000 sq ft of insta-worthy avocado art installations throughout the event space (by Peaseful)

Set Times:

Tim Legend - 5:00

St. Lucia - 6:30

Lost Kings - 8:30

*Ticket price covers admission. Food & drinks available at an additional cost.