Avolution Fest
Broadway Pier 1000 N Harbor Dr., San Diego, California 92101
The 2nd Annual Avolution Fest is back and better than ever! Meet us downtown on the water for the best party of the summer.
Avolution Fest is a one-day immersive experience celebrating all things avocado with live music, art installations, food trucks and drinks at Broadway Pier in Downtown San Diego.
Live Music by: St Lucia, Lost Kings & Tim Legend
An avocado-centric menu curated by popular San Diego Food Trucks (names to be announced soon)
Over 15,000 sq ft of insta-worthy avocado art installations throughout the event space (by Peaseful)
Set Times:
Tim Legend - 5:00
St. Lucia - 6:30
Lost Kings - 8:30
*Ticket price covers admission. Food & drinks available at an additional cost.