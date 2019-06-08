Avolution Fest
Broadway Pier Port Pavilion 1000 North Harbor Drive, San Diego, California 92101
The 2nd Annual Avolution Fest is back and better than ever! Meet us downtown on the water for the best party of the summer.
Avolution Fest is a one-day immersive experience celebrating all things avocado with live music, art installations, food trucks and drinks at Broadway Pier in Downtown San Diego.
Live Music by: St Lucia, Lost Kings & Tim Legend
An avocado-centric menu curated by popular San Diego Food Trucks (names to be announced soon)
Over 15,000 sq ft of insta-worthy avocado art installations throughout the event space (by Peaseful)
Set Times:
Tim Legend - 5:00
St. Lucia - 6:30
Lost Kings - 8:30
*Ticket price covers admission. Food & drinks available at an additional cost.