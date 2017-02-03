The Hutchins Consort presents Bach and Rock a program featuring Maksim Velichkin on piano.

You expect to hear an ensemble like The Hutchins Consort play the works of Johann Sebastian Bach. But Hendrix, Led Zeppelin and other great rock bands?

Such is the versatility of these musicians that not only do they make it work, but they pull it off with style. This unique violin octet performs on eight scaled violins from the tiny treble violin, tuned one octave above the standard violin, to the large bass violin, tuned one octave lower than a cello. That broad palette of instruments helps the ensemble produce an astonishing range of sounds.

Adult ticket, $35

Senior/Student ticket, $20

Family ticket (2 adults & 2 children), $60

Bach Concerto in A, arr. McNalley

Bach Prelude in D, arr McNalley

Fanfare for the Common Man (ELP version), arr. Huber

Caesars Palace Blues, arr. Huber

Immigrant Song, arr. McNalley

Mr Blue Sky, arr. Clarke

Whiter Shade of Pale Procul Harem/ Bach, arr. McNalley