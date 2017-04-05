Bach and Beyond: SD Baroque Soloists
The San Diego Baroque Soloists present a concert celebrating the genius of Johann Sebastian Bach, with two of his most well-loved and profound works (the 2nd Suite for solo cello and the Sonata no. 6 for violin and harpsichord) set alongside trio sonatas by Handel, Corelli and Telemann.
SD Baroque Soloists are:
Pierre Joubert and Healy Henderson, violins
Alex Greenbaum, cello
Alison Luedecke, harpsichord
TICKETS
General Admission $25.00 + $2.25 (fee)
STUDENTS/MILITARY $10.00 + $1.50 (fee)
