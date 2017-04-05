Bach and Beyond: SD Baroque Soloists

to Google Calendar - Bach and Beyond: SD Baroque Soloists - 2017-04-05 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bach and Beyond: SD Baroque Soloists - 2017-04-05 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bach and Beyond: SD Baroque Soloists - 2017-04-05 19:30:00 iCalendar - Bach and Beyond: SD Baroque Soloists - 2017-04-05 19:30:00

Encinitas Library 540 Cornish Dr., Encinitas, California 92024

The San Diego Baroque Soloists present a concert celebrating the genius of Johann Sebastian Bach, with two of his most well-loved and profound works (the 2nd Suite for solo cello and the Sonata no. 6 for violin and harpsichord) set alongside trio sonatas by Handel, Corelli and Telemann.

SD Baroque Soloists are:

Pierre Joubert and Healy Henderson, violins

Alex Greenbaum, cello

Alison Luedecke, harpsichord

At the Encinitas Library:

540 Cornish Dr, Encinitas, California 92024

TICKETS

General Admission $25.00 + $2.25 (fee)

STUDENTS/MILITARY $10.00 + $1.50 (fee)

At the Encinitas Library,

Info

Encinitas Library 540 Cornish Dr., Encinitas, California 92024 View Map

Encinitas

Visit Event Website

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Bach and Beyond: SD Baroque Soloists - 2017-04-05 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bach and Beyond: SD Baroque Soloists - 2017-04-05 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bach and Beyond: SD Baroque Soloists - 2017-04-05 19:30:00 iCalendar - Bach and Beyond: SD Baroque Soloists - 2017-04-05 19:30:00