Bach and Beyond: SD Baroque Soloists

The San Diego Baroque Soloists present a concert celebrating the genius of Johann Sebastian Bach, with two of his most well-loved and profound works (the 2nd Suite for solo cello and the Sonata no. 6 for violin and harpsichord) set alongside trio sonatas by Handel, Corelli and Telemann.

SD Baroque Soloists are:

Pierre Joubert and Healy Henderson, violins

Alex Greenbaum, cello

Alison Luedecke, harpsichord

At the Encinitas Library:

540 Cornish Dr, Encinitas, California 92024

TICKETS

General Admission $25.00 + $2.25 (fee)

STUDENTS/MILITARY $10.00 + $1.50 (fee)

