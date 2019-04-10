Bach at Noon - Free Bach Concert

Johann Gottlieb Janitsch

Quartet for oboe and strings: O Haupt voll Blut und Wunden

Johann Sebastian Bach

Cantata: Himmelskönig, sei willkommen BWV 182

BCSD's 2018-19 Bach at Noon series concludes with two masterworks connected to the season of Lent. Johann Gottlieb Janitsch (1708-1763) was highly regarded in his day as a composer of chamber music; the uniquely beautiful third movement of his oboe quartet in G minor is based on the Passion hymn O Haupt voll Blut und Wunden, and was likely written in response to the death of a daughter.

J.S. Bach's Himmelskönig, sei willkommen BWV 182 (King of Heaven, welcome), is a large-scale, 8 movement cantata originally composed for Palm Sunday 1714, and is a sonorous feast for the ears, featuring solo recorder in addition to a 5-part string ensemble and 4-part vocal writing.