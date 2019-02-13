Bach at Noon "When Cupid Strikes" Free Concert of Vivaldi & Bach
All Souls Episcopal Church 1475 Catalina Blvd., San Diego, California 92107
February's Bach at Noon program "When Cupid Strikes" explores some of the darker aspects of love: loneliness, suffering, and betrayal. It pairs cantatas by Venetian master Antonio Vivaldi (Qual per ignoto calle-- "When on an unknown road", composed for the Saxon court of Dresden), with one of the tiny handful written in the Italian language by J.S. Bach: Amore traditore-- "Love the Traitor".
John Polhamus, bass
Mindy Ella Chu, mezzo soprano
Heather Vorwerck, cello
Ruben Valenzuela, harpsichord
