Bach at Noon "When Cupid Strikes" Free Concert of Vivaldi & Bach

All Souls Episcopal Church 1475 Catalina Blvd., San Diego, California 92107

February's Bach at Noon program "When Cupid Strikes" explores some of the darker aspects of love: loneliness, suffering, and betrayal. It pairs cantatas by Venetian master Antonio Vivaldi (Qual per ignoto calle-- "When on an unknown road", composed for the Saxon court of Dresden), with one of the tiny handful written in the Italian language by J.S. Bach: Amore traditore-- "Love the Traitor".

John Polhamus, bass

Mindy Ella Chu, mezzo soprano

Heather Vorwerck, cello

Ruben Valenzuela, harpsichord

All Souls Episcopal Church 1475 Catalina Blvd., San Diego, California 92107
