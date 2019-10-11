Bach's Brandenburg Concertos
Samuel M. Ciccati Theatre 900 Rancho San Diego Parkway , East San Diego, California 92019
Brandenburg Concertos
No. 2 in F major BWV 1047
No. 4 in G major BWV 1049
No. 5 in D major BWV 1050
No. 6 in Bb major BWV 1051
Cantata: Weichet nur, betrübte Schatten BWV 202
Clara Rottsolk, Soprano
The Leipzig coffee house Café Zimmerman was known in its day as a hot spot and backdrop for performances by Bach's Collegium Musicum. The café saw the premiere of many of Bach's well-known works, as well as the music of other composers. In tribute to the café's spirit, BCSD opens the season with four of Bach's dazzling Brandenburg Concertos, as well as the ravishing wedding cantata Weichet nur, betrübte Schatten sung by the inimitable soprano Clara Rottsolk. Historically informed performance by Bach Collegium San Diego. For more info visit www.bachcollegiumsd.org