Bach's Brandenburg Concertos

Brandenburg Concertos

No. 2 in F major BWV 1047

No. 4 in G major BWV 1049

No. 5 in D major BWV 1050

No. 6 in Bb major BWV 1051

Cantata: Weichet nur, betrübte Schatten BWV 202

Clara Rottsolk, Soprano

The Leipzig coffee house Café Zimmerman was known in its day as a hot spot and backdrop for performances by Bach's Collegium Musicum. The café saw the premiere of many of Bach's well-known works, as well as the music of other composers. In tribute to the café's spirit, BCSD opens the season with four of Bach's dazzling Brandenburg Concertos, as well as the ravishing wedding cantata Weichet nur, betrübte Schatten sung by the inimitable soprano Clara Rottsolk. Historically informed performance by Bach Collegium San Diego. For more info visit www.bachcollegiumsd.org