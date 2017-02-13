THE BACHELOR IS TAKING OVER BUB’S EVERY MONDAY NIGHT!

4th time is a charm! 😉 Grab the squad and experience Nick and all the glorious drama on sound during The Bachelor BAEsic Mondays! We’ll be serving $3 food specials, $6 cans of wine, 1/2 OFF wine bottles, $5 desserts and Specialty Bachelor Cocktails! Yoga pants strongly encouraged.

Receive a raffle ticket upon entry for your chance to win GIFT CARDS from your local PB favorites (Tavern, Cerveza Jack’s, Moonshine Beach, Bub’s, Backyard, Duck Dive, Baked Bear, Shore Club & Miss B’s) AND favorite BAEsic stores (Victoria’s Secret, Sephora, Lululemon, Brandy Melville, Lush, Nordstrom, Spark Cycle and more) every week. Collect them all to increase your chance of taking home the BIG Finale prize worth $500!

CLICK HERE Join our Bachelor Fantasy League!