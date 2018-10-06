Back to the Land: 5th Annual Good Food Community Fair

The Good Food Community Fair is Slow Food Urban San Diego's largest annual event, bringing together the people and organizations desiring a Good, Clean & Fair food system. Come engage with us as we enjoy the culinary demos, family-friendly activities, expert panel discussions, garden activities, and of course...food!

This year, we want to bring attention to the consequences of biodiversity and habitat loss due to industrialized agricultural practices and discuss how regenerative agriculture can guide the restoration of our food system and environment.

Tickets: Encouraged donation of $7 pre-sale, $10 at the door