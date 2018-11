Bacon & Bourbon: Searsupper Club Pairing Dinner with Knob Creek

A little Knob with your Hog? Get ready for the next installment of Searsucker Del Mar's Searsupper Club Dinner series, with Kentucky legend Knob Creek bourbon. Indulge in a porkin' good, 5-course seated dinner from Executive Chef Cesar Oceguera, perfectly paired with cocktails featuring Knob Creek. Plus, sample some *extremely* limited varieties, and walk away with awesome bourbon swag.

*Your $85 ticket includes applicable sales tax, and 20% gratuity for your servers