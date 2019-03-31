Baddies Love Brunch Day Party
Hive Restaurant and Lounge 4428 CONVOY ST, San Diego, California 92111
Join over 400 baddies and bosses for an epic Sunday Funday with San Diego Melanin! There will be food, drinks, music, games, and more! Vibes curated by Mister Hek and Cutlos Supreme. Tickets and more information at baddiesd.eventbrite.com
Learn more about San Diego Melanin at www.sandiegomelanin.com
