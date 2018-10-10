Bagby Beer's Veneration Dinner

Join Bagby Beer Company on October 10 from 6pm to 9pm for “Veneration,” the latest in the Oceanside brewery’s series of pairing dinners. Veneration will be an entirely plant-based five course meal and will highlight thoughtfully composed dishes by Executive Chef Robert Gaffney that showcase locally sourced ingredients. A vegan himself, Chef Gaffney brings exceptional insight, attention to detail, and genuine care to each dish. The intimate dinner will include five courses, each paired with a Bagby Beer and a natural wine, cocktail, or spirit. Tickets for the dinner, which will be held in Bagby’s upstairs private dining room, cost $85 and seating is limited.