Baisakhi Festival w/ Jai Ho! Dance Party

After a wild Festival of Colors, North America's most popular Bollywood dance party returns to Queen Bee's with a new harvest theme!

Jai Ho! Dance Party presents:

★ Baisakhi Festival - Harvest Dance Party ★

Come join us for a night of banging Bollywood & Bhangra beats! Traditional attire is encouraged.

Reserve your entry now by getting tickets here: jaiho202.eventbrite.com or at tickethungama.com/jaiho

FRIDAY APRIL 7TH

QUEEN BEE'S ART & CULTURAL CENTER

3925 Ohio St. San Diego, CA

Hosted by the multi-talented & celebrated Bollywood Entertainer:

Prashant – Singer, Dancer, DJ

Special guests:

DJ DANDA

DJ UKEIM

FEATURING:

Dance Lesson at 10pm

Opening set by DJ Ukeim

Henna by donation all night!

Professional Photography

Guest DJ set by DJ Danda

Indian drink specials

Dance all night to the best of Bollywood, Bhangra & EDM with DJ's UKEIM, DANDA & PRASHANT!

DETAILS:

Doors open at 9 pm – 21+ w/ proper ID – Party till 1:45 am!

– $7 advance & $10 at the door

Media Partners:

www.SDIndian.com

www.TicketHungama.com

ABOUT DJ PRASHANT:

TEDx Talk: Bollywood The Timing Is Right:

http://youtu.be/TZQcjE2t-pM

DANCE PERFORMANCES: http://tinyurl.com/prashant-dance-performances

DANCE LESSONS: http://tinyurl.com/prashant-dance-lessons

DJ MIXTAPES: http://www.youtube.com/BollywoodMixtape

MEDIA COVERAGE: http://tinyurl.com/prashant-tv-news

A one-of-a-kind Bollywood entertainer, Prashant is a singer, choreographer, MC & DJ with one simple agenda, to make people dance all night long to an irresistible blend of world's greatest dance beats. Prashant's effervescent personality & charisma instantly strikes a chord with audiences of all ages & backgrounds. Through his energetic performances, Prashant has moved masses across both coasts of America & many places in between - including in Las Vegas, NYC, Chicago, Washington D.C., Bay Area, Los Angeles, Montana, Virgina, Idaho, Seattle and Portland.

The interactive dance lessons in his DJ set compels everybody to rock the dance floor, transforming any dance party into a full fledged Bollywood musical within minutes.

FAQs:

Are there ID requirements or an age limit to enter the event?

Strictly 21+, please bring state issued ID or passport.

What are my transport/parking options getting to the event?

Plenty of street parking available.

Are tickets refundable?

No refunds are available, and all ticket sales are final.