Being in Balance Workshop at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

The story of each life is one that is being written as it plays out - we cannot press the pause button when uncertainty or discomfort arises. Our ability to remain buoyant and move with the flow is dependent on our state of equilibrium. How do we establish and nourish balance when most of what is happening around us is not ours to control? Join plant-based nutritionist Jenny Gadbois (A.S. of Nutrition & Exercise Physiology) for a holistic health workshop which integrates movement, meditation and nutrition. Explore practices and techniques that contribute to a state of equanimity and allow you to generate a sense of internal support no matter what is happening in the world around you.