Balboa Park’s Two Great Expositions—1915 and 1935.

Dotted with numerous cultural institutions, distinct architecture, and home to the World-Famous San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park has been dubbed “San Diego’s Cultural Hub, “and “a place with something for everyone!” Located just a few miles away from the Gaslamp Quarter this sprawling urban park can credit its creation to two great expositions- one in 1915 and one in 1935. Join us for our first History Talks! Lecture of 2019 as guest speaker Michael Kelly, President of The Committee of One Hundred, presents The Story of the Panama-California Exposition Digital Archive Project. Get an inside look at images and documents from the historic Exposition and insight to how The Committee of One Hundred has worked to preserve the architecture, gardens and public spaces of Balboa Park since 1967.

History Talks! is a monthly lecture series presented by the Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House. Each month a local historian or specialist will delve into topics related to San Diego and the Davis-Horton House to bring a unique glimpse into the history of our city. Come hear history come alive!

Wednesday, January 9th, 2019 at 7pm. Lectures are free for Members, $5 non-members.