Ballast Point Hosts “Made in San Diego Block Party” to Celebrate San Diego Roots

Local award-winning brewery Ballast Point and the Little Italy Association of San Diego will host the “Made in San Diego Block Party” on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on India St, W Ivy St, and W Juniper St surrounding the Ballast Point Little Italy Tasting Room. The event will celebrate the San Diego brands that have called America’s Finest City their longtime home by bringing together San Diego breweries, music, food, artists and more. The event is free based on capacity with suggested donation to the Little Italy Association of San Diego and is open to the 21+ public. RSVP is required here. Beer sampling ticket options are also available.

Ballast Point Brewing Company started in 1996 when a small group of San Diego home brewers sought to make better beer, becoming obsessed with ingredients, tinkering, testing and tasting to find the perfect balance of taste and aroma. The “Made in San Diego Block Party” will include other San Diego breweries who have also contributed to growing the San Diego beer community. A full list of participating breweries that attendees can enjoy are listed here.

“For over 20 years, Ballast Point has called San Diego home,” said Ballast Point Vice President of Marketing, Hilary Cocalis. “By coming together with local brands and breweries, our aim is to celebrate this community that has supported us from the beginning.”

The “Made in San Diego Block Party” has also partnered with SanDiegoMade.org, an artist collective that aims to increase awareness of local arts and products within the San Diego community. A curated selection of product vendors, including clothing, bath/body products, jewelry, accessories and more, will participate in the event to promote the “Shop Local. Buy Local” philosophy to the public.

Rock band, Wavves, formed in 2008 in San Diego by singer-songwriter Nathan Williams, will headline the block party. Wavves, known for blending no-fi and refined sunshiny sounds, also features Alex Gates (guitar, backing vocals), Stephen Pope (bass guitar, backing vocals) and Brian Hill (drums, backing vocals). Indie rock band The Donkeys, who won Best Rock at San Diego Music Awards in 2012, as well as energetic surf-rock quartet Mrs. Magician and The Schizophonics, will perform at the event.

To further encourage local art, Cohort Collective, an artist driven collective that seeks to elevate the local San Diego art scene, will create an installation for “Ballast Point’s Made in San Diego Block Party.” Artist, sculptor and muralist Chris Konecki (@konecki_art) will lead the creation of the event’s featured piece.

Attendees are encouraged to come hungry to the block party as a selection of top San Diego food vendors will participate in the event.

RSVP to “Made in San Diego Block Party” to enjoy San Diego beer, bites, music and more at www.madeinsd.eventbrite.com. The following ticket options are available:

Craft Beer Sampling Package (Unlimited 2oz samples with guaranteed entry) - $35 Early Bird available on Feb. 4, 2019 / $45 Second Release available on March 23, 2019 (or once Early Bird sells out)

Donation To Little Italy Association (Guaranteed Entry With No Beer Sampling) - $5

Free RSVP (Entry Based On Capacity With No Beer Sampling) - Free