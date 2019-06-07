"Bands on the Bay" Dinner Cruises

Every Friday through September, dance under the summer stars to the sound of live music from a great local San Diego band called Republic of Music aboard Hornblower every Friday night. Boarding champagne, a three-course meal, live music, and breathtaking views of the city on warm summer nights on San Diego Bay. FREE Wi-fi. Post your pics while you cruise!

WHAT YOU GET

-3-hour Cruise Aboard a Yacht on San Diego Bay

-Your Own Private Table

-Boarding Glass of Chilled Champagne or Sparkling Cider

-Choice of Three 3-course Dinner Menus Prepared Fresh Onboard the Ship

-Vegetarian, Gluten-free & Kids Options Available by Request

-Complimentary Coffee &Tea

-Live Music Onboard featuring Republic of Music

-Views of San Diego that Change with the Courses

-FREE Wi-fi. Post Your Pics While you Cruise!