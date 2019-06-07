"Bands on the Bay" Dinner Cruises
Hornblower Cruises 1800 1800 North Harbor Drive, San Diego, California 92101
Every Friday through September, dance under the summer stars to the sound of live music from a great local San Diego band called Republic of Music aboard Hornblower every Friday night. Boarding champagne, a three-course meal, live music, and breathtaking views of the city on warm summer nights on San Diego Bay. FREE Wi-fi. Post your pics while you cruise!
WHAT YOU GET
-3-hour Cruise Aboard a Yacht on San Diego Bay
-Your Own Private Table
-Boarding Glass of Chilled Champagne or Sparkling Cider
-Choice of Three 3-course Dinner Menus Prepared Fresh Onboard the Ship
-Vegetarian, Gluten-free & Kids Options Available by Request
-Complimentary Coffee &Tea
-Live Music Onboard featuring Republic of Music
-Views of San Diego that Change with the Courses
-FREE Wi-fi. Post Your Pics While you Cruise!