The angels will be singing on Point Loma at BarberaFest 2019 when Gianni Buonomo Vintners releases their award-winning 2015 Barbera and they pair it with the finest of authentic, Northern Italian cuisine.

The ancestral origin of Barbera is in Piemonte in the far northwestern region of Italy. The Barbera being released was produced in San Diego from grapes sourced from El Dorado County near Placerville CA. It just won a Silver Medal out of 6800 wines entered at the venerable 2019 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition.

But BarberaFest is not just about the wine. It is about traditional Piemontese cuisine paired with this fine elixir.

Chef Max Farina of Zafferano Catering knows plenty about Northern Italian fare. Originally from Sicily, Chef Max trained in the Northern Italian city of Parma under two Michelin-rated chefs.

“There are some fundamental differences between the two styles of cooking. Basically, in the south we use more olive oil, more tomato and more fish. In the north we use more butter and cream, cheeses and meats,” explains Chef Max.

Gianni Buonomo winemaker Keith Rolle also has ancestral roots in Piemonte. “My grandparents came from the Canavese region of Piemonte, so I was pretty much raised on this style of food.”

“I am super excited to announce the menu that Max created for BarberaFest. He’ll be preparing a traditional Piemonte cheese fondue, handmade fettuccini with Barbera infused sausage, creamy Radicchio sauce and the entrée of Stracotto di Manzo, wine braised beef served au jus accompanied by local vegetables.”

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

What: BarberaFest 2019

When: Saturday, February 16 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Where: Gianni Buonomo Vintners

4836 Newport Ave.

San Diego CA 92107

Tickets: $50.00 https://barberafest19.bpt.me

CONTACT: Al Dorvinen wineclub@GBVintners.com (cell) 562.458.9477

INFORMATION: www.GBVintners.com

Recently named Best of San Diego by San Diego Magazine, Gianni Buonomo Vintners is San Diego’s only fully-functioning beach winery. Just steps from the Pacific surf in the heart of Ocean Beach, Gianni Buonomo sources super-premium grapes from both El Dorado County CA and Washington state. Grapes are brought to the beach to vinify, barrel age, blend, bottle and serve in a line-up of truly exceptional, award-winning wines.