BarkHappy San Diego: Ugly Sweater Howliday Pawty

Join your fellow San Diego dog lovers for a festive time at our Ugly Sweater Howliday Pawty! We will have a a mistletoe kissing booth with free digital photo downloads, onsite massage chair for the humans, freebies for all attendees, and seasonal fun! All of this benefits our charity partner, The Animal Pad! So come and celebrate the winter season with us for an afternoon that you won't forget!

Sunday, December 9th from 1- 4pm

AleSmith Brewing Company

9990 AleSmith Ct.

San Diego, CA 92126

Tickets start at $12 per person and Include:

-50% Off First Service at Murphy and Me Pet Sitting

-$25 Club Beauty Gift Card to eLiveLife

-Onsite Massage Chair for the Humans by eLiveLife

-Mistletoe Kissing Booth with free digital photo downloads by Dawn Silva Photos

-Dog Treats by Doggie Style Pets

-Great Raffle Prizes

*All humans & pups wearing an ugly sweater will receive an extra raffle ticket*

**AleSmith Brewing will donate 10% of proceeds to The Animal Pad

All while supplies last! Tickets are going fast so be sure to buy now.

Early Bird Tickets are $12 and limited in quantity. Once sold out, General Admission is $15 per person.

NOTE: This event is family-friendly. All friendly well behaved dogs (and adult humans) welcome!

RSVP in the BarkHappy mobile app under "Events" or on www.facebook.com/barkhappy.

Receive an extra 10% off by using the promo code found in the BarkHappy App.

As this is a charity event, there are NO Refunds. A portion of proceeds will benefit The Animal Pad.