Calling all dog & beer lovers! Help us raise money for The Barking Lot Rescue!

San Diego puppy, food and brew fest benefiting @thebarkinglotrescue

Pups Highly encouraged! Families welcome.

Join us on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 from 12 - 5 PM for Barks & Brews Fest, featuring a day filled with craft beer tastings from dozens of breweries, great food, furry friends and the vibrant surroundings of the San Diego bay.

This event will feature a variety of local vendors, breweries and some of San Diego's best eats. Dogs can run free in designated unleashed areas for small and big dogs, compete in one of our pet friendly contests, relax in one of our lounges, or participate in one of the unique activations we will be providing for your pleasure. Enjoy the day with your family while eating awesome food, sipping on a tasty beverage, or shopping local boutique vendors. Soak up the sunshine while listening to tunes by local artists all day long with bayside views, or dance the afternoon away with your pup in our silent dog disco.

Full bars are available for those who prefer spirits to beer, just get the GA ticket option and sip away on your favorite cocktails at the bar. Designated driver tickets are available for anyone who prefers to soak in the vibes without drinking. There's something for everyone!

More information about the charity: The Barking Lot is a 501c3 non-profit dog rescue organization in San Diego dedicated to dog adoption and finding foster homes for dogs in need. They rescue our furry friends from area shelters, humane societies and Mexico as they are at risk of being euthanized and/or abandoned and find them amazing forever homes perfectly suited to their needs for many yappy endings!