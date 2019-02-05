Barnes & Noble/Bookstar Book Club

Join us for fun and great discussion! Our February selection is The Only Woman in the Room by Marie Benedict. Based on the life of Hedy Lamarr, who was always underestimated, it's a novel of history, intrigue and genius. This monthly book club is always free! Barnes & Noble / Bookstar - Loma Theater, 3150 Rosecrans Place, San Diego 92110. 619-225-0465.