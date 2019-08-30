The Barona Band of Mission Indians proudly invites the San Diego community to celebrate Native American heritage at the 49th Annual Barona Powwow over Labor Day Weekend. The three-day cultural celebration starts on Friday, August 30 with gourd dancing at 6 p.m. and a dramatic grand entry of dancers in colorful regalia at 8 p.m. The Barona Powwow will continue Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

Hundreds of Native American participants of all ages and from across the country will showcase their dancing skills as they compete in a variety of categories for $80,000 in prize money. In addition to beautiful regalia and dancing, spectators will be able to enjoy hand drum contests, singing and music, authentic Native American food including delicious Indian fry bread tacos, arts and crafts and handcrafted jewelry.

The Barona Powwow will be held at the Barona Sports Park located on the Barona Indian Reservation just one mile north of the Barona Resort & Casino on Wildcat Canyon Road in Lakeside. Free shuttle service is available from Barona Resort & Casino to the Powwow.