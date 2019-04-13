Barona Cultural Center & Museum to Host Native Foods Class

The Barona Cultural Center & Museum invites hungry guests to join Martha Rodriguez (San Jose de la Zorra) for a Native Foods Class. Held in the Barona Museum classroom, the food-focused event will take place on Saturday, April 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event is part of the Barona Museum’s Ancient Spirits Speak program, hands-on educational classes designed to preserve and share the rich cultural history and traditional skills of local Native Americans.

A renowned speaker and cultural educator, Rodriguez was born and raised in San Jose de la Zorra, one of the five Kumeyaay communities in Baja California. Celebrating the bountiful resources brought by Mother Nature in the spring, Rodriguez will share her knowledge of Native southern California foods and show attendees how to prepare, cook and eat different parts of the yucca plant. Come hungry, as the best way to learn about food is to eat it!

The Native Foods Class is open to the public for ages 12 and up. The class is $25 for the public and free to all Barona Tribal Members. Please RSVP by Friday, April 5 by calling 619-443-7003, ext. 219 to pre-pay and guarantee a spot. For more information, visit www.baronamuseum.com.