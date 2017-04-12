Barona Cultural Center & Museum Lecture Series Presents “An American Genocide: The United States and the California Indian Catastrophe” on April 12

The Barona Cultural Center & Museum, dedicated to preserving the Native American culture and history of San Diego County, will host award winning author and Assistant Professor of History at UCLA Dr. Benjamin Madley on Wednesday, April 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. As part of the museum’s ongoing lecture series Keyiw! Keyip! (Come! Listen!), Madley will discuss his book, “An American Genocide: The United States and the California Indian Catastrophe.”

Madley’s work centers on the government-funded genocide campaign against California Indians in the mid and late 1800’s and the resulting plunge in the Native population from approximately 150,000 to 30,000. By recounting state and federal policies and supplying evidence of over 300 massacres and mass killings, An American Genocide constitutes the first comprehensive history of California Indian Genocide under United States rule. The book uncovers the full extent of government involvement, considers why the slaughter constitutes genocide, and much more. The book is available for purchase in the Barona Museum Store and Dr. Madley will sign copies after the event.

This lecture is open to the public, free of charge, and will take place at the Barona Community Center, adjacent to the Museum located at 1095 Barona Road. Please call 619-443-7003, ext. 219 or visit www.baronamuseum.org for more information.