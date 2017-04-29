Barona Cultural Center & Museum's 2017 Keyip! Kechuw! (Listen! Make!) Reading Program

Free Story Time and Craft Program for Children Scheduled Monthly from April-November 2017

The Barona Cultural Center & Museum invites San Diego youngsters to participate in its 2nd annual Keyip! Kechuw! (Listen! Make!), a free monthly story time and craft program designed to inspire young children to read.

This year, the Barona Cultural Center & Museum is partnering with the Lakeside Library to make these events accessible to even more children who are eager to learn. The program will be held at the Lakeside Library generally on the last Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. starting April 29 through November 18, 2017. This program is geared toward children in grades K-2 and will feature a unique cultural story, with a hands-on craft activity to follow. There will be a monthly raffle drawing as well as a perfect attendance prize for children who participate in the entire Keyip! Kechuw! series.

“After a successful launch of this fun reading program last year, we are excited to partner with the Lakeside Library for Keyip! Kechuw! this year,” said Laurie Egan-Hedley, director and curator of the Barona Cultural Center & Museum. “What better place to excite children about the joy of reading than in the library. Our goal is to teach children about Native American culture while helping them to understand the importance of reading and storytelling.”

The program will launch on Saturday, April 29 with the story How Jackrabbit Got His Very Long Ears, a southwestern story that follows the trials and tribulations of Jackrabbit when he doesn’t listen to Great Spirits’ instructions. It is a teaching tale about the importance of listening carefully, respecting differences, and treating others kindly. Children will have the opportunity to make their very own Zuni fetish necklace and desert animal puppets to take home.

The Lakeside Library is located at 9839 Vine Street, Lakeside, CA. To reserve a spot for the following Keyip! Kechuw! events, call the Barona Cultural Center & Museum at 619-443-7003, ext. 219. For more information, visit www.baronamuseum.org: April 29 – How Jackrabbit Got His Very Long Ears; May 27 – Lessons from Mother Earth; June 24 – Way Out in the Dessert; July 29 – The Legend of the Indian Paintbrush; August 26 – Powwow’s Coming; September 30 – Shin-chi’s Canoe; October 28 – Pauly: The Adventurous Pallid Bat; November 18 – Giving Thanks: A Native American Good Morning Message. A parent/adult chaperone is required for all child attendees.

About The Barona Cultural Center & Museum

The Barona Cultural Center & Museum is located on the Barona Indian Reservation at 1095 Baron Road in Lakeside just one mile north of the Barona Resort & Casino. It is open Tuesday through Friday, from noon to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information or to schedule a group tour, call 619-443-1003 ext. 219 or visit the website at www.baronamuseum.org.