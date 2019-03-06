A Baroque Ash Wednesday: SD Baroque

SD Baroque performs a special Ash Wednesday concert for Bach's Lunch at noon, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in La Jolla for free!

Unlike our other Bach's Lunches, this one starts at NOON, not 12:30.

A Baroque Ash Wednesday features Pierre Joubert and Isaac Allen on violin, Andrew Waid on viola, Alex Greenbaum on cello, and Alison Luedecke on harpsichord, PLUS The Saint James Singers, a vocal quartet or schola: Pamela Narbonna, Leslie Leytham, and Daniel and Walter DuMelle.