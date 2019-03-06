A Baroque Ash Wednesday: SD Baroque

to Google Calendar - A Baroque Ash Wednesday: SD Baroque - 2019-03-06 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Baroque Ash Wednesday: SD Baroque - 2019-03-06 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Baroque Ash Wednesday: SD Baroque - 2019-03-06 12:00:00 iCalendar - A Baroque Ash Wednesday: SD Baroque - 2019-03-06 12:00:00

St. James by-the-Sea 743 Prospect St., San Diego, California 92037

SD Baroque performs a special Ash Wednesday concert for Bach's Lunch at noon, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in La Jolla for free!

Unlike our other Bach's Lunches, this one starts at NOON, not 12:30.

A Baroque Ash Wednesday features Pierre Joubert and Isaac Allen on violin, Andrew Waid on viola, Alex Greenbaum on cello, and Alison Luedecke on harpsichord, PLUS The Saint James Singers, a vocal quartet or schola: Pamela Narbonna, Leslie Leytham, and Daniel and Walter DuMelle.

Info

St. James by-the-Sea 743 Prospect St., San Diego, California 92037 View Map
Carmel Valley, Del Mar, La Jolla
to Google Calendar - A Baroque Ash Wednesday: SD Baroque - 2019-03-06 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Baroque Ash Wednesday: SD Baroque - 2019-03-06 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Baroque Ash Wednesday: SD Baroque - 2019-03-06 12:00:00 iCalendar - A Baroque Ash Wednesday: SD Baroque - 2019-03-06 12:00:00