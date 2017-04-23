Barre & Barrels

Carruth Cellars 118 S Cedros Ave #C, Solana Beach, California 92075

Barre & Barrels • Sunday April 23rd  |  Bring your mat and hit up this barre class with your bestie. We'll work it out using the wine barrels as the "barre" and then head to the bar for a sweet reward. Ticket includes a glass of wine!

Sunday April 23rd • 10am-11am • $20

GET TICKETS: http://ow.ly/efvC30aK05L

Our Winery Workout Series is the perfect fitness event for your inner wine-o. Earn your glass with monthly workout events in our cellar!  Visit carruthcellars.com/wineryworkout to learn more

Carruth Cellars 118 S Cedros Ave #C, Solana Beach, California 92075

Solana Beach

858.847.9463

