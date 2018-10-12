By The Barrel: Whiskey & Wine

The flavors of the deep South and northern California converge at this West coast BBQ bash at Estancia La Jolla. A nod to the property’s horse ranch heritage, this southern-style feast under the stars features a menu of comfort food favorites washed down with whiskey, bourbon and wine tastings. Try Trinitas Cellars’ best blends from Napa Valley, then sample single barrel whiskeys and personal reserve bourbon with the Jack Daniel’s and Woodford ambassadors as live music and bonfire sparks float on the night air.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to Susan G. Komen San Diego.

TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR $122

Includes endless food and beverage experiences and complimentary valet parking

Tickets will not be sold at the door. Must be 21+ and present valid ID at check-in.