By The Barrel: Wine
Estancia La Jolla Hotel 9700 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla, California 92037
Enjoy a decadent coursed pairing dinner prepared by Estancia's locally-celebrated Executive Chef Vincent Savignano. While savoring your dinner, the winemakers will lead you through a selection of award-winning red and white Trinitas treasures, with time in the evening to experience Estancia's Trinitas Cellars Wine Bar, the winery’s only Southern California tasting room.
TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR $125
Includes endless food and beverage experiences and complimentary valet parking
Tickets will not be sold at the door. Must be 21+ and present valid ID at check-in.