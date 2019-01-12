Barrio Art Crawl
Barrio Logan 2200 Logan Avenue , San Diego, California 92113
Logan Avenue Consortium & Barrio Logan MAD present The Barrio Art Crawl. Join us every second Saturday of the month for a free self guided tour consisting of murals, open studios, galleries, and local businesses throughout the Barrio Logan Cultural District in San Diego California. Enjoy art, live music, food, vendors and more. Free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.
Barrio Logan