Barry Edelstein will discuss and sign the new edition of his book, "Thinking Shakespeare." Edelstein serves as Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director of The Old Globe. This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed. Please call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 or visit www.warwicks.com for details.