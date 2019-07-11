Basic Drawing with Rodger Heglar

La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037

Enjoy personal instruction in pencil and colored pencil, with an exhibiting artist who will guide you through the basic rules of the road and teach you the foundation for all other forms of art, from sketching to painting. Sessions will be participant-friendly, satisfying, and fun so you can later enjoy drawing on your own 5 week course.

Thu, Jul 11 - Aug 8, 9:30-11am. $85/M, $95/NM.

Materials supplied. Registration required.

La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037
