Bass Clef Bash
Redeemer by the Sea Lutheran Church, Kindergarten & Preschool 6600 Black Rail Rd , Carlsbad, California 92011
An afternoon full of chamber music and orchestral pieces played by bass clef instruments. Includes cellos, basses, bassoons, trombones, euphonious, and tubas. If you love the deep colors and rich textures of any of these instruments, you will enjoy this concert.
Follow us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/cellobash/
Info
Redeemer by the Sea Lutheran Church, Kindergarten & Preschool 6600 Black Rail Rd , Carlsbad, California 92011 View Map
Music
Carlsbad, North County