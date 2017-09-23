OB Playhouse & Theatre Company announces their next production:

BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL

Story and book by Keythe Farley and Brian Flemming

Music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe

Directed & Choreographed by Michael Mizerany

Music Direction by Sean Laperreque

Produced by Bill Connard & Jennie Gray Connard

From the composer of Legally Blonde the musical (Laurence O’Keefe), comes a love story with a bite.

OB Playhouse and Theatre Company is thrilled to be producing the San Diego premiere of the comedy-horror “Bat Boy: the Musical”.

At the helm is award-winning San Diego director/choreographer, Michael Mizerany who picked the show specifically for OB Playhouse and Theatre Company as it is the perfect venue for this raw, edgy, bloody comedy/thriller.

Based on the 1992 best-selling Weekly World News cover story, depicting a photo of a Bat Boy, showing his grotesque screaming face, BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL is a musical comedy/horror show about a half boy/half bat creature who is discovered in a cave near Hope Falls, West Virginia. For lack of a better solution, the local sheriff brings Bat Boy to the home of the town veterinarian where he is eventually accepted as a member of the family and taught to act like a "normal" boy by the veterinarian's wife and teenage daughter. Bat Boy is happy with his new life, but when he naively tries to fit in with the narrow-minded people of Hope Falls, they turn on him after hearing the shocking story of Bat Boy's unholy origin.

The show deals with themes such as acceptance, xenophobia, hypocrisy, revenge, forgiveness, but

most importantly that we all have a darker side that drives our more animalistic urges. Should we fear these basic human instincts or embrace the “beast within” to get by in the world?

*This production contains adult themes including partial male nudity, sexual situations, violence and some gore.

Tixs: $25-$35

Here’s what the critics have said about Bat Boy: The Musical-

"Big laughs…It's remarkable what intelligent wit can accomplish—a jaggedly imaginative mix of

skewering humor and energetic glee." —NY Times.

"Smart, playful and funny…a giggling cult hit" —NY Magazine.

"Outrageously silly and totally charming." —NY Daily News.

"At the end of the show, you've been gleefully, outlandishly entertained." —NY Newsday.