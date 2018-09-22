Bates Nut Farm's Pumpkin Patch

Bates Nuts Farm 15954 Woods Valley Road, Valley Center, California 92082

From Big Macs to jack-o-lanterns and everything in between, Bates Nut Farm has acres of pumpkins to choose from. Located in Valley Center, Bates is known for its famous pumpkin patch with tractor hayrides, a straw maze, farm animals and country store. Each weekend in October has a special event--craft fair, scarecrow contest, costume contest, and Howl-o-ween doggie costume contest—along with live entertainment and great food. See the website for extended weekend and Friday hours and event calendar. Free admission, $5 cash only parking October weekends.

Info
Bates Nuts Farm 15954 Woods Valley Road, Valley Center, California 92082 View Map
Valley Center
760-749-3333
