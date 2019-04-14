Battle of the Chefs presented by Batta Fulkerson
Banker's HIll Club 3030 Front St, San Diego, California 92103
Battle of the Chefs Presented by Batta Fulkerson to benefit the It's All About the Kids® Foundation will be held on April 14, 2019 from 2pm to 6pm at the Banker's Hill Club.
It's also the 15th Anniversary for It's All About the Kids®, so what better way to celebrate an Anniversary than by having a Chef Battle of the Year!
Chef Raymond Davoudi of GBOD Hospitality Group will battle Chef Marcel Childress of Rustic Root and RMD Group in an Iron Chef-like competition. Each teams create 5 dishes in hour, with the secret ingredients from the It's All About the Kids® Food Pantry and event partners.
Guests will enjoy tastings of San Diego's best restaurants, silent auction raffle and cash bar. General admission, VIP and Front Row tickets available at www.SDBattleoftheChefs.com