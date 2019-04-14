Battle of the Chefs Presented by Batta Fulkerson to benefit the It's All About the Kids® Foundation will be held on April 14, 2019 from 2pm to 6pm at the Banker's Hill Club.

It's also the 15th Anniversary for It's All About the Kids®, so what better way to celebrate an Anniversary than by having a Chef Battle of the Year!

Chef Raymond Davoudi of GBOD Hospitality Group will battle Chef Marcel Childress of Rustic Root and RMD Group in an Iron Chef-like competition. Each teams create 5 dishes in hour, with the secret ingredients from the It's All About the Kids® Food Pantry and event partners.

Guests will enjoy tastings of San Diego's best restaurants, silent auction raffle and cash bar. General admission, VIP and Front Row tickets available at www.SDBattleoftheChefs.com