Battle Day

San Pasqual Battlefield State Historic Park 15808 San Pasqual Valley Road , San Diego, California 92025

Join us to commemorate the 1846 Battle of San Pasqual. Learn about the bloodiest battle fought in California during the Mexican-American War. This FREE event includes living history activities, a military encampment, period demonstrations, and entertainment.

Info
San Pasqual Battlefield State Historic Park 15808 San Pasqual Valley Road , San Diego, California 92025
Escondido
760-737-2201
