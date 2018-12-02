Battle Day
San Pasqual Battlefield State Historic Park 15808 San Pasqual Valley Road , San Diego, California 92025
Join us to commemorate the 1846 Battle of San Pasqual. Learn about the bloodiest battle fought in California during the Mexican-American War. This FREE event includes living history activities, a military encampment, period demonstrations, and entertainment.
