Bayside Brew Festival & Spirits

National City’s second Annual Bayside Brew & Spirits Festival; A beer & music festival highlighting the unique culture of the National City community. Presented by the National City Chamber of Commerce. The stats are in, and San Diego is the beer capital of the US. National City being a city focused on community growth and modern lifestyle trends, believes that bringing more micro-breweries and beer tasting rooms into the community is a perfect fit, and the brew fest will be an annual event highlighting the city, the culture, and it’s growing brewery and tasting room industry. The Bayside Brew & Spirts Festival will host over 40 local San Diego and Baja California micro breweries, spirit brands, and food trucks/vendors, with different artists/bands entertaining you throughout the day. *FREE FOR KIDS*