Bayside Brew & Spirits Fest

National City’s Bayside Brew & Spirits Festival; A beer & music festival highlighting the unique bi-national culture of the South Bay community. Presented by the National City Chamber of Commerce.

We're bringing together the best of both sides of the border to create an afternoon of fun for the South Bay.

Come try beers, wines and spirits from over 30 local San Diego & Baja California purveyors. Combined with a variety of food, entertainment and music, Bayside Brew and Spirits festival is sure to be South Bay's favorite new craft beer event.